Meerut man kills pregnant wife, surrenders before police

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his 25-year-old pregnant wife in Amheda village under Ganganagar police station limits in Meerut. The victim, Sapna, was seven months pregnant and had been married to the accused, Ravishankar Jatav, for just eight months, police said. Accused Ravishankar Jatav with his wife Sapna (Sourced)

According to police, Ravishankar visited his in-laws’ house on Saturday morning, where Sapna had been staying for the Teej festival. He reportedly convinced her to close her eyes under the pretext of placing a locket around her neck and then allegedly slit her throat before stabbing her multiple times.

Soon after the incident, Ravishankar called the police control room and said, “I have killed my wife. Her dead body is at home. Come and take it.” When police arrived, they found the house locked from the inside. Upon breaking the door, they discovered Ravishankar sitting beside Sapna’s body, with a blood-stained knife nearby.

Circle officer (CO) Sadar Shiv Pratap confirmed Ravishankar’s arrest. “During initial questioning, the accused said he entered while Sarita was outside washing clothes, then went upstairs and killed his wife,” the CO said.

Police said Sapna had lost her parents 18 years ago and had been raised by her elder sister Sarita and brother-in-law Munna, who also arranged her marriage earlier this year on January 23. She had come to their Amheda home seven days ago for the festival.

Ravishankar, the accused, who runs a general store in Kinha Nagar under Bhavanpur police station limits, called Munna earlier in the day to check if he would be home. After confirming he would be away, Ravishankar contacted Sapna, citing a bad dream as the reason for his visit. He reached the house around 9 am.

Munna, who had raised Sapna since childhood, expressed disbelief. “I treated her like my daughter. Ravishankar called in the morning, saying he was coming. I cannot believe he did this,” he said.

Police are yet to determine the exact motive. Initial investigation suggests possible jealousy or suspicion of an affair. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further inquiries are ongoing.