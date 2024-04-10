‘Meghdootam’: Jabalpur artist depicts Kalidas’s poetry on canvas

An art exhibition titled ‘Meghdootam’, immortalising Kalidas’s poetry, was displayed at the Saraca Art Gallery here on Monday. The series by a senior artist from Jabalpur, Raghuveer Ambar, is based on poem ‘Meghdoot’, depicting emotions and human figures through his keen artistic vision. This exhibition was inaugurated by senior poet Naresh Saxena. Senior poet Naresh Saxena inaugurates artist Raghuveer Ambar’s art exhibition titled ‘Meghdootam’, which is based on a poem by Kalidas, at Saraca Art Gallery in Lucknow

The curator of the exhibition, Vandana Sehgal (Dean, Faculty of Architecture at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University), said of the paintings, “Raghuveer has delivered an epic performance through his series. There is elegance in every aspect of his paintings. It also takes forward various styles of Indian tradition and also provides a meaning.” The artist used watercolour paints for 20 of the paintings and natural pigments for three of them, in which garlic, onion peels and bay leaves, flowers and leaves were used.

Exhibition coordinator artist Bhupendra Asthana spoke about 67-year-old Ambar’s background, saying that the Gwalior style that he was trained in was visible in his work.