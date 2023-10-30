Men enter house in Lucknow, gang rape woman

Two men walked into the house of a 21-year-old woman and gang raped her in Alambagh area of Lucknow. One of the two was arrested on Sunday, while the other remains at large. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The video of the men entering the house was widely shared on social media.

After the October 27 incident, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections including 376D (gang rape), 452 (house-trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) at Almabgah police station, a police press note read.

“One of the accused arrested was identified as Sahil Kumar, 19, a resident of Krishna Nagar. The man was arrested near Gitapalli Dhal and is being presented before the court,” said Brijesh Chand Tiwari, SHO, Alambagh. The man had criminal history including a case of raping a minor registered in his name in 2022.

In the video, the man was seen parking his two-wheeler outside the victim’s home and then barging into the house by forcefully opening the door in broad daylight. He then entered the house leaving the door open and was followed by another man.

The SHO said that the other accused, Sumit, who is at large, was known to the victim, and hence, knew about how to enter the woman’s house.

