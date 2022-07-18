Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow
lucknow news

Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow

Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17.
Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the district. The minister reviewed the ongoing development projects and directed the officials to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

“It should be ensured that all development projects are completed on time. There should be enough water in the rivers and tributaries and roads should be free from water logging,” the minister directed while chairing a meeting at the collectorate on Monday.

He said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17.

The minister also reviewed the law-and-order situation, focussing on crime against women and the action initiated under Gangster Act. Officials told the minister that out of a total of 7,094 complaints received under the Gangster Act and 94 FIR have been filed with around 2138 hectares of land freed from the clutches of land sharks. Similarly, in illegal mining cases, around 30.12 lakh has been realised as a fine by the RTO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Congress on Monday made a bid to show unity in the party after casting their votes for presidential polls. (Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)

    Politics over chargesheet intensifies in poll-bound Himachal

    More than four years after Jai Ram Thakur had denounced 'politics of vendetta' on becoming Himchal Pradesh chief minister, politicking over 'chargesheet' brought in by the BJP during Virbhadra Singh's regime has intensified in the poll-bound state. “Even we don't believe in personal vendetta, but we have been getting feedbacks from our party during workers' meetings about serious charges against some leaders,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh.

  • The active cases in the state have reached 2,645 of which highest 601 are in Kangra, 445 in Chamba, 392 in Shimla and 324 in Mandi. (Image for representational purpose)

    HP logs 564 fresh Covid cases, tally crosses 2.9 lakh-mark

    The spike in Covid cases continued in Himachal as the state recorded 564 fresh infections on Monday, highest in over last four months. Maximum 115 cases were reported from Kangra followed by 100 each from Mandi and Shimla, 63 from Chamba, 49 from Hamirpur, 32 from Kullu, 22 each from Sirmaur and Solan, 15 each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Chief medical officer, Kangra, said the Covid situation was quite concerning in the district.

  • There are nearly 10 shops in the village that provide ration to about 400 households. (HT File Photo)

    Himachal: Malana faces ration shortage as flashfloods snap road links

    Two weeks after a cloudburst triggered flashfloods and damaged roads leading to the hydel power project near Malana village in Kullu district, residents have reported an acute shortage of ration supplies. The Malana panchayat comprises two villages of Saura Behad and Dhara Behad and has a total population of 2,041 in 475 households, including 1,039 men and 1,002 women. The road is damaged close to a tunnel of the 109MW hydel power project.

  • The plot measuring 25,138.86 sqm overlooks the Arabian Sea and around 30% of its plot falls under CRZ-I (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)

    Within our right to auction CRZ plots: CIDCO

    Mumbai: City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited on Monday said that they are well within their rights to auction the 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) plot in Navi Mumbai, even though it falls within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). The plot, located in adjoining sectors 54, 56 and 58 in Nerul, is one of 16 plots that will be auctioned in the satellite city.

  • Angry kanwarias and other people blocked the highway and damaged a few buses after the accident. (Sourced)

    Two kanwarias killed as bus hits mobike in U.P.’s Amroha

    Two kanwarias died after a roadways bus hit the motorcycle, they were riding on the National Highway 24 in Amroha district on Monday morning, police said. Enraged over the incident, other kanwarias damaged a few buses. Heavy police force was deployed around the spot to bring the situation under control, they added. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out