Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow
Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the district. The minister reviewed the ongoing development projects and directed the officials to complete the projects within the stipulated time.
“It should be ensured that all development projects are completed on time. There should be enough water in the rivers and tributaries and roads should be free from water logging,” the minister directed while chairing a meeting at the collectorate on Monday.
He said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17.
The minister also reviewed the law-and-order situation, focussing on crime against women and the action initiated under Gangster Act. Officials told the minister that out of a total of 7,094 complaints received under the Gangster Act and 94 FIR have been filed with around 2138 hectares of land freed from the clutches of land sharks. Similarly, in illegal mining cases, around ₹30.12 lakh has been realised as a fine by the RTO.
Politics over chargesheet intensifies in poll-bound Himachal
More than four years after Jai Ram Thakur had denounced 'politics of vendetta' on becoming Himchal Pradesh chief minister, politicking over 'chargesheet' brought in by the BJP during Virbhadra Singh's regime has intensified in the poll-bound state. “Even we don't believe in personal vendetta, but we have been getting feedbacks from our party during workers' meetings about serious charges against some leaders,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh.
HP logs 564 fresh Covid cases, tally crosses 2.9 lakh-mark
The spike in Covid cases continued in Himachal as the state recorded 564 fresh infections on Monday, highest in over last four months. Maximum 115 cases were reported from Kangra followed by 100 each from Mandi and Shimla, 63 from Chamba, 49 from Hamirpur, 32 from Kullu, 22 each from Sirmaur and Solan, 15 each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Chief medical officer, Kangra, said the Covid situation was quite concerning in the district.
Himachal: Malana faces ration shortage as flashfloods snap road links
Two weeks after a cloudburst triggered flashfloods and damaged roads leading to the hydel power project near Malana village in Kullu district, residents have reported an acute shortage of ration supplies. The Malana panchayat comprises two villages of Saura Behad and Dhara Behad and has a total population of 2,041 in 475 households, including 1,039 men and 1,002 women. The road is damaged close to a tunnel of the 109MW hydel power project.
Within our right to auction CRZ plots: CIDCO
Mumbai: City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited on Monday said that they are well within their rights to auction the 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) plot in Navi Mumbai, even though it falls within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). The plot, located in adjoining sectors 54, 56 and 58 in Nerul, is one of 16 plots that will be auctioned in the satellite city.
Two kanwarias killed as bus hits mobike in U.P.’s Amroha
Two kanwarias died after a roadways bus hit the motorcycle, they were riding on the National Highway 24 in Amroha district on Monday morning, police said. Enraged over the incident, other kanwarias damaged a few buses. Heavy police force was deployed around the spot to bring the situation under control, they added. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.
