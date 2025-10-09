Mission Shakti 5.0 - Over hurdles, running for change: Towards women’s empowerment

As part of Mission Shakti 5.0, various events and programmes were organised across different districts in the state on Thursday. In Sitapur, police officials and administrative officials participating in an awareness programme at a girls college on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The campaign is a step towards creating a safer and more empowered society, where women can thrive and reach their full potential.

In Kanpur Dehat, a “Run for Empowerment” (Run/Walkathon) was organised to promote women’s empowerment and fitness. The event saw participation from women police personnel, teachers, Anganwadi workers, healthcare professionals, and women from various sections of society. The participants ran in traditional Indian attire, sending a message that fitness knows no bounds and that women can be empowered and confident in their cultural roots.

In Hamirpur, a hurdle race was organised to raise awareness about the social challenges faced by women and to promote collective efforts to overcome them. The participants had to cross hurdles symbolising social issues such as child marriage, lack of education, and gender discrimination. The event concluded with the participants taking a pledge to work towards women’s empowerment and gender equality.

In Sitapur, an awareness programme was organised at Dayashankar Degree College in the presence of Maholi Circle Officer (CO) Nagendra Chubey and SDM Devendra Mishra. The programme had two main components– Sambal (security component) and Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao.

The CO said that college girls were made aware about security component that provides immediate assistance and security services to women, including One Stop Center that provides medical, legal, police, and psychological assistance to women victims of violence and Women Helpline (181) that providing 24-hour assistance to women in emergency and non-emergency situations.

The Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao component was about providing education and safe and affordable housing to working women.

Similarly, awareness programmes and self-defence training sessions were organised to promote women’s safety and empowerment across the state. These programmes aimed to educate women about their rights and provide them with the skills and confidence to defend themselves against any form of violence or harassment.