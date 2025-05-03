Mission Shakti has prevented over 1,700 child marriages: UP govt

Uttar Pradesh’s flagship women-centric initiative ‘Mission Shakti’ has reached over 9 crore women since its launch in October 2020. Backed by coordinated efforts across departments and institutions, the campaign has completed five phases and delivered large-scale interventions aimed at women’s safety, welfare, and empowerment, the state government said on Saturday. The UP government said that it prosecuted 27,425 cases of crimes against women and minors (Sourced)

“Through coordinated efforts, the campaign reached 9 crore women and spread awareness about safety, rights, and welfare schemes,” said Puneet Mishra, nodal officer of Mission Shakti, department of women and child welfare.

According to data shared by the government, 1,707 potential child marriages were prevented under the campaign. The Women’s Helpline (1090) responded to 7.78 lakh cases, while One Stop Centres extended support in 2.10 lakh cases of violence and abuse. The Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana benefitted 23.40 lakh girls across the state.

In its infrastructure push, the campaign established 100 pink police booths and added 80 new terminals to the 1090 call centre. In urban local bodies, over 1,100 pink toilets were built across 189 municipalities to ensure better hygiene and safety for women.

“The government prosecuted 27,425 cases of crimes against women and minors, which included 11,254 cases under the POCSO Act and over 3,700 dowry death cases,” the press note stated.

In aspirational districts, over 2 lakh girls were identified and supported for holistic development. The state also recorded 84% institutional deliveries, reflecting expanded access to maternal healthcare.

According to the government, Mission Shakti’s outreach was amplified through special events, awareness drives, and training sessions conducted in villages, schools, colleges, and urban wards. Departments such as Police, Health, Education, Transport, and Panchayati Raj held workshops on topics including cybercrime, domestic violence, legal rights, mental health, and financial literacy.

The campaign has involved over 30 departments, including the departments of health, and home affairs, along with contributions from social organisations and educational institutions, the officials informed.