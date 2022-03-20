MLC polls: SP names candidates for 34 seats, leaves two for ally RLD

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday declared its candidates on 34 seats for the UP legislative council (local bodies) elections and left the two remaining seats for alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The seats SP left for RLD are: Bulandshahr and Meerut-Ghaziabad.

Voting for the total 36 seats, under 35 local bodies, will take place on April 9 and counting will be done April 16.

Of the two seats that RLD got, its chief Jayant Chaudhary declared candidate on one -- Bulahdshahr. “The RLD has fielded Sunita Sharma on the seat,” said Anupam Mishra, national coordinator of RLD.

The SP, which had earlier declared Dr Kafeel Khan to be the party’s candidate for Deoria-Kushinagar seat, formally announced his name in the list of 34.

Khan is a paediatrician who was among the accused in the 2017 BRD Hospital, Gorakhpur, case.

Ajay Pratap Singh is SP candidate on Moradabad-Bijnore seat, Mashkoor Ahmed (Rampur-Bareilly), SK Shakya (Badaun), Amit Kumar (Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur) and Riaz-ud-Din (Hardoi).

On Kheri seat, Anurag Verma is the SP candidate, Sitapur Arunesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow-Unnao Sunil Kumar Singh ‘Saajan’ (he has already filed his nomination for the seat).

Virendra Shankar Singh will contest Rae Bareli seat, Vijay Bahadur (Pratapgarh), Shilpi Prajapati (Sultanpur), Rajesh Kumar (Barabanki) and Amar (Bahriach).

The SP has fielded Rakesh Kumar on Azamgarh-Mau seat, Bholanath Shukla (Ghazipur), Manoj Kumar (Jaunpur) and Umesh (Varanasi).

On Mirzapur-Sonbhadra seat Ramesh Singh is SP candidate; on Allahabad seat it’s Vasudev and on Banda-Hamirpur seat it is Anand Kumar Tripathi.

SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel released the list of candidates.

The party has also declared candidates on Jhansi-Jalaun, Kanpur-Fatehpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Agra-Firozabad, Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri, Aligarh, Gonda, Faizabad, Basti-Sidharthnagar and Ballia seats.

On Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur seat the SP has fielded Md Arif and on Gorakhpur-Maharajganj seat it has fielded Rajneesh.