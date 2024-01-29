MNNIT to offer help in battling waste disposal at Mahakumbh venue

Prayagraj Mela Authority has sought the help of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) in Allahabad in finding a technical solution for proper and safe disposal of tons of garbage that will be generated during Mahakumbh scheduled to take place in the city early next year. (File)

Initial phase of talks between the experts of MNNIT and Mela officials had already been completed in this regard, officials aware of the development said.

The Authority would be providing requisite data on the problems regarding waste disposal faced during the 2019 Kumbh Mela to the institute, they explained.

MNNIT experts also feel that the management of solid and liquid waste will be a big challenge. There is a high risk of the Ganga getting polluted especially due to liquid waste. In such a situation, the experts will work towards developing a sensor-based smart pipeline system through which the waste cannot enter the Ganga but will instead be pumped into a centralised storage system from where it can be sent elsewhere for disposal and treatment. “Scientists will also work on automated drone monitoring systems and sensor-equipped dustbins for waste management,” they added.

Anubhav Rawat, an assistant professor at MNNIT’s Department of Applied Mechanics, who is on the board of directors of the Innovation and Incubation Hub of MNNIT, said scientists would also work on preparing high-level technologies for the security of the Mahakumbh. The Mela administration will also take suggestions from pilgrims about improving the facilities being provided to them.