Mob frees arrested man, attacks cops in Kaushambi village

A police team was allegedly attacked and an arms accused freed by a mob in Laungawa village under Mahewa Ghat police station limits of Kaushambi district on Wednesday, leaving several policemen injured and leading to a case against nearly 60 people. Representational image (Sourced)

Police said the accused, Amarnath Mishra, son of Sonelal Mishra and a resident of the village, was allegedly roaming with a country-made pistol during Holi celebrations and threatening residents. Villagers alerted the police, warning of possible unrest.

Sub-inspectors Rampal and Vijay Pal Verma, along with constables Abhishek Yadav and Vikas Yadav, reached the spot. Additional officers, including SIs Shravan Kumar Shukla and Krishnakant Tripathi, were also called in. The team arrested Amarnath Mishra and allegedly recovered the illegal weapon from his possession.

Police said that while returning with the accused in a private vehicle, a large crowd allegedly blocked the road. Members of the mob allegedly assaulted the policemen, dragged the accused out of the vehicle, pelted stones and damaged police vehicles. Several officers sustained injuries in the incident.

Senior officials were informed and additional forces were deployed in the village. As police surrounded the area, the attackers allegedly fled.

During a follow-up operation, police arrested four persons identified as Ashok Kumar Mishra, son of Sonelal Mishra, Deepu Singh, son of Kishanpal, Prince Mishra, son of Ashok Kumar Mishra, and Babulal, son of Panchamlal.

SHO Dhirendra Singh said a case has been registered against 28 named individuals and around 30 unidentified persons on charges of obstructing public servants from discharging official duties, attacking the police team and damaging vehicles.

Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused, he added.