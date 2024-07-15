Mobilise new resources to boost revenue collection: Yogi Adityanath

Expressing satisfaction over an increase in revenue collection in every sector, including mining, stamp and registration, excise and transport, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said new resources should be mobilised, along with adoption of new technology and implementation of reforms. Uttar Pradsh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also says the problems between builders and buyers in Noida and Greater Noida should be resolved swiftly. (FILE PHOTO)

There were immense possibilities of increasing revenue collection and due to consistent efforts there are now more than 31 lakh GST (Goods and Services Tax)-registered traders, he said. This number should be increased further, he added.

“We should also explore new sources to boost revenue collection by simplifying rules, adopting technology, and implementing reforms,” he said, presiding over a high-level meeting convened to review tax and non-tax revenue in Uttar Pradesh. He reviewed the revenue receipts vis-a-vis the targets for various departments including GST, VAT, excise, stamp and registration, transport, land revenue and energy. He provided guidelines to the departmental officers. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, minister for transport Dayashankar Singh and minister for stamp and registration Ravindra Jaiswal were present at the meeting.

Adityanath asked for setting targets for special disciplinary units of the state tax department and said the performance report should be sent to the chief minister’s office every month. He said there has been a continuous increase in the state’s tax and non-tax revenue collection. In the first quarter of the current financial year, over ₹51,000 crore has been received through various means, he added.

Of this amount, approximately ₹28,000 crore came from GST/VAT, ₹12,000 crore from excise tax, ₹7,500 crore from stamp and registration, ₹3000 crore from transport, ₹733 crore from energy, and over ₹114 crore from land revenue, Adityanath said.

Describing revenue theft as a national loss, Yogi Adityanath said increased vigilance is necessary to prevent GST evasion.

“We have successfully curbed the production and sale of illicit liquor. Continued action is necessary to maintain this progress. We must remain vigilant to prevent illicit liquor from other states from entering ours. The excise department is expected to make stronger efforts to meet the revenue collection targets,” he said.

He said the problems between builders and buyers in Noida and Greater Noida should be resolved swiftly.

Adityanath said this was essential to protect the interests of every buyer and ensure that they receive the registry of their flats on time. He also said no vehicle should be on the road without a permit or fitness certificate.

Intensive checks should be conducted for compliance and ensure that these checks do not obstruct traffic, he said.

Adityanath said the RTO offices should be freed from middlemen, as they hinder the system’s efficiency.