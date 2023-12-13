‘Modi guarantee’ vans carrying message of security, prosperity: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the BJP’s video vans that are reaching out to people with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “guarantee” under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra are in fact carrying the message of security, prosperity and happiness for them. “Those who have still not availed benefit of schemes like housing, toilet, LPG cylinder, free ration, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ayushman Insurance should be made aware that in the vans carrying ‘Modi guarantee’, it will be ensured that those eligible are enlisted and made to avail benefits,” said Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Interacting virtually with more than 4 lakh people simultaneously under the Yatra from Lucknow on Tuesday, Adityanath said a special attraction of the yatra is the ‘Meri Kahani, Meri Zubaani’ feature, which is meant to allow beneficiaries to record their experiences.

“I would urge all of you to record your experiences, as hearing your story will inspire others too,” Adityanath said while urging people to accord a grand welcome to the “Modi guarantee” vans.

So far, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been conducted in 490 rural and 18 urban areas of the state.

The vans are also playing Modi’s video messages and Adityanath urged the masses to hear them.

“Our intention is to enlist all the eligible people in various public welfare schemes of the double engine government,” he said while discussing the importance of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

“The yatras were launched by Modi ji on Tribal Day (November 15) from the birthplace of Lord Birsa Munda with the aim of reaching all eligible poor and marginalised who still hadn’t availed benefits of public welfare schemes,” he added.

He said the BJP government made a fresh selection of beneficiaries in the Modi government, and in the last 9.5 years, toilets have been built in houses of 12 crore people in the country, out of which 3.5 crore are in Uttar Pradesh alone.

“Earlier, no one thought that toilets should be built in the homes of the poor. The dream of giving MSP to farmers at one and a half times the cost is being fulfilled under the Modi government. Twelve crore farmers are getting Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. 2.63 crore farmers of UP alone are benefiting from this. As many as 4 crore people in the country and 55 lakh people in the state have got housing facilities while 50 crore people in the country have got a guarantee of health insurance of ₹5 lakh annually under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. A total of 10 crore people in the state are connected to this scheme while 80 crore people are getting the benefit of free ration,” he added.