Modi juggernaut vs INDIA bloc: Kashi poised for ‘tug of margin’

In the temple town where Lok Sabha election results aren’t any wild guess, prestige is at stake for both the BJP and the INDIA bloc. While the latter hopes to stop the BJP juggernaut, the saffron party is focusing on increasing the victory margin of Prime Minister and Lok Sabha candidate Narendra Modi. A man cleaning the stairs at a ghat before daily ‘aarti’ on the bank of the Ganga, said to be the lifeline of Varanasi. (Gaurav Saigal/HT Photo)

This constituency holds immense political significance and has been represented twice by Modi who recorded a rise of 16.11% votes between 2014 and 2019.

In 2014, he got 5,81,022 (56.37% of total votes) votes against Arvind Kejriwal’s 2,09,238. Modi had also won Vadodara seat that year but kept Varanasi for his Lok Sabha representation. In 2019, he got 6,74,664 (63.60% of total votes polled) votes against SP’s Shalini Yadav 1,95.159.

And bringing down Modi’s victory margin will be no less than a victory for the opposition that is now focusing on disgruntled voters who are not satisfied with 10 years of Modi government.

Varanasi has 14% Muslim voters, 13% Dalit, 11% Brahmin, 11% Kurmi/Patel, 6% each Rajbhar and Rajput and a major chunk of Bengali, Nishad, Kayastha and Yadav voters.

Apart from the voters’ profile, the demographic change in the district is what matters in this election. New residential areas have come up and this electorate is on the wish list of political parties. Areas such as Jansa, Ramnagar, Samneghat, Nagwa, Shool Tankeshwar, Jail Road, have increased population density while new residential pockets near old RTO, on the Ramnagar road, and other places will contribute significantly to the voting this election.

Varanasi, the ancient seat of learning, has over 19 lakh voters and is spread over 12-km radius comprising new residential pockets on periphery and semi-urban areas.

Roadshows/rallies by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leaders Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav have been major crowd pullers this poll season. They drew mixed population crowds comprising Hindus and Muslims, which has made the contest interesting.

While Dimple kept waving to supporters while passing through urban streets and made it a point to bow down before deities from outside the temples, Akhilesh Yadav, in his rally, reminded people in Varanasi how his government brought industrial units to the region while BJP could not.

River Ganga and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor are issues of major debate among the electorate preparing for the D-Day on June 1.

“Change is evident in the city...and voters have already made up their mind. Some may support change, and some may not...” said Manish Sharma, 46, a teacher.

In 2014, a total of 41 candidates were in fray against Modi, 19 of them independents. And in 2019, there were 26 candidates against him, eight being independents. In 2024, 40 candidates filed papers apart from Modi but six are left in fray.

The 2014 elections saw the Modi wave Vs. the party that brought watershed moment in Indian politics in 2012 - the AAP. But Modi defeated Aam Admi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal by 3,71,784 votes in Varanasi. The victory margin gave a clear indication about the choice of people in Kashi. The 2019 elections again saw Modi winning comprehensively.

Since 1991, the BJP won the seat seven times, losing it only once in 2004, to Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar Mishra. In 2009, BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi had won the seat.

Majority voters in Varanasi are Hindus, followed closely by Muslims and OBCs. Brahmins and Kurmis account for 11% each, over 5% are Bengalis, 4% Bhumihars, around 2% Punjabis, 16% Muslims, 13% Dalits, etc.

INDIA bloc candidate on Congress symbol Ajai Rai is the most formidable challenger to Modi in Varanasi. Rai had also contested against Modi in 2014 and 2019 elections but lost.