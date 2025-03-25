More money for LMC corporators: Ward development fund hiked to 2.10 cr

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Monday announced an increase in the ward development fund to ₹2.10 crore (including GST) after corporators raised concerns that the earlier ₹1.47 crore (including GST) per ward was insufficient. The LMC executive committee was initially scheduled to discuss the budget on March 10, but the meeting was deferred until after Holi. A rescheduled meeting on March 18 was cancelled again due to the boycott. (Pic for representation)

The provision to transfer the ward development fund to another ward was also introduced. Under this, funds from the fully developed ward, if remaining unutilised, will be transferred for development work required in an underdeveloped ward, said officials.

The funds will be utilised by corporators on various development works in their wards including street maintenance, streetlights, construction/repair of drains, cleaning of sewage, vector-borne disease control, maintenance of parks and other development works.

Budget discussions were delayed last week after eight BJP and two Samajwadi Party members boycotted meetings, causing multiple postponements. SP members were absent due to personal reasons while the BJP members stayed away, stating that the mayor did not address concerns raised by them in a meeting at her camp office ahead of the committee meeting.

