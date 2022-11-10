Morning walkers startled by noisy bikers, seek police help

LUCKNOW Nearly 150 bikers were intercepted by the Lucknow police near Sheroes Cafe in Gomti Nagar on Wednesday after complaints of “over-speeding and creating nuisance” by morning walkers in and around the Lohia Park.

“As stunt-biking on public roads is illegal in India, these people were questioned regarding their activities, to which they claimed that they were out on an awareness drive against drug abuse,” stated Piyush Mordia, joint commissioner of police (law and order), who received 3 to 4 calls from morning walkers, saying the bikers were riding roughshod, creating a lot of noise and posing hazard for others. The officer proceeded to Sheroes Cafe, where the bikers had gathered.

“No punitive action was taken, only their bike numbers were noted. We warned the bikers that action would be taken if they are found creating public nuisance or over-speeding,” he added.

The bikers were checked for valid documents, and those who were not able to provide the same were required to give a written undertaking saying they would not indulge in stunt-biking. In case of non-compliance, they would be booked under Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, he added.

The bikers were not issued challans and later let off with a warning by the police.

“Such groups are required to seek special permission from the regional transport office or the police stations concerned, if they want to conduct awareness rallies of the nature described by the biking group,” said Mordia, speaking to the media.

“Any group taking out a rally has to take permission from the police and conduct their activities safely. They should take prior approval for the time and route,” said Akhilesh Soni, assistant regional transport officer (Lucknow).

Mordia also stated that Lucknow police have deployed teams to survey the streets in the mornings as bikers tend to ride carelessly during these hours, sometimes resulting in injuries to morning walkers.

“In the last few months, there have been a few cases of chain-snatching where the bikers and pillion riders were wearing helmets. The victims were mostly morning walkers. Patrollers have been instructed to primarily check for suspicious bikers out in the mornings,” he added.

Deaths due to 2-wheeler related accidents

*The highest number of road accidents in Uttar Pradesh involve two- wheelers, according to the UP transport department.

*In 2021, UP recorded 7,429 deaths, which was the second highest number of deaths due to two-wheeler related accidents in India after Tamil Nadu. UP death count accounted for 10.3% of all two-wheeler accident related deaths in the country, according to data published by National Crime Records Bureau.

*According to Soni, in cases of stunt-biking or other illegal activities involving vehicles, transport authorities/police can issue challans of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, depending on the severity of the offence.