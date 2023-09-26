Move comes a cropper: Red, yellow strips at two Lucknow crossings only for show?

The Lucknow Traffic department had marked red strips at every 100 meters on two prominent crossings Awadh (Barabirwa) and Polytechnic for loading/disembarkation of passengers by vehicles like auto/tempo etc. It was hoped that the move would relieve traffic congestion at these two prominent crossings that usually have a high traffic volume. The red strip at the Polytechnic crossing in Lucknow (HT Photo)

The order was issued on August 26 by the Lucknow traffic department. The marks aimed at encouraging vehicles to stand 100 metres from the crossing and disembark passengers, to decongest the area. However, one month after the move, public transport and vehicles plying around these two crossings continue to flout norms due to a lack of vigilance by traffic officials.

On both crossings, vehicles such as auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws, were easily seen flouting the red lines to pick up passengers and standing at the crossing to take passengers.

“No auto-rickshaw/e-rickshaw will be allowed to halt within 100 metres of the crossings. Red and yellow marks will demarcate the parking area. Vehicles will be towed away if found within 100m of the crossings,” Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (JCP), law & order, had said then, adding that action will be taken under Section 127 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

According to the traffic department data due to non-compliance of the instructions, challan action was taken by the traffic inspector and sub-inspector appointed for traffic management. A total of 235 vehicles have been challaned for flouting the red/yellow mark between September 19 and September 25. Out of 235, 124 were challaned at Polytechnic and 111 were challaned at Barabirwa crossing.

Agarwal said that it will take time for people to become aware of this. Announcements are being made regularly and challans are being issued to make people aware of the move. In future, more such crossings will be marked to decongest the traffic.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON