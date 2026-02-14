Mukhtar aide murder in Barabanki: Forensic findings hint at coordinated assault

The murder of history-sheeter Shoaib Qidwai alias Bobby is emerging as a meticulously planned, close-range execution, with forensic and post-mortem findings pointing to the use of multiple calibre firearms and sustained targeting of the victim before the attack, said senior police officials privy to the investigation on Saturday. Ballistic evidence suggests that at least two different weapons were used in the crime, say police. (For Representation)

The autopsy conducted on Friday evening confirmed that the 50-year-old sustained 10 bullet injuries. “One bullet struck his jaw, another pierced his right hand, a third entered his chest — believed to be the fatal shot —and a fourth hit his leg besides six more injuries on other parts of the body. Medical experts indicated that the chest wound caused critical internal damage,” confirmed a senior police official.

He said forensic examination of the crime scene and the vehicle has further strengthened the theory of a coordinated assault. “Ballistic evidence suggests that at least two different weapons were used —a 9 mm pistol and a .32 bore firearm—indicating the involvement of more than one shooter,” said additional SP, Barabanki, Vikas Chandra Tripathi.

Investigators documented five bullet impacts on Bobby’s Baleno car—one on the bonnet, three on the window panes and one on the driver-side door. The pattern of damage suggests that the assailants fired from multiple angles and an extremely close range, particularly near the driver’s seat.

Police reconstruction of the incident indicates that the attackers began trailing Bobby soon after he left Lucknow for Barabanki. Officers believe the assailants avoided striking while the vehicle was at high speed on the highway. The attack was launched only after Bobby slowed down upon entering a service lane, suggesting careful timing and premeditated execution.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that two motorcycle-borne assailants overtook the vehicle and intercepted it roughly 100 metres ahead. One suspect allegedly began firing instantly, while the other approached the driver’s side and discharged multiple rounds directly into the car. The entire operation reportedly lasted less than two minutes before the attackers fled towards Ayodhya.

Investigators are also examining evidence of recce. Barabanki SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said CCTV footage from the court premises shows three to four youths conducting reconnaissance over the past three days. Officials are probing whether this was directly linked to the murder plot.

To expedite the investigation, seven police teams have been formed. The Special Operations Group has detained three individuals from Lucknow for questioning, while the Special Task Force has joined the probe to assist with technical analysis, ballistic matching, and digital tracking of suspects.

While the exact motive remains unclear, police are exploring multiple angles, including gang rivalry, previous criminal disputes and professional enmity. Analysis of call detail records, CCTV footage, and ballistic reports is expected to be crucial in establishing the conspiracy and identifying the shooters.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in the region, with more than 100 police personnel deployed to prevent any flare-up. Senior officers have assured that the investigation is progressing swiftly and that arrests are expected soon.

Earlier on Friday evening, a group of lawyers blocked the road in front of the bus stand in protest of Bobby’s killing. As the protest intensified, the SP called a delegation of lawyers to his office and asked them to calm the situation. The lawyers submitted a memorandum demanding the arrest of Bobby’s killers within 48 hours.