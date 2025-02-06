Murder for dowry: Bareilly court awards death to husband, in-laws

The additional district and sessions judge of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district court on Thursday awarded death sentence to a man and his parents after they were found guilty of his wife’s murder for dowry. The court said if in such cases (dowry deaths) leniency was adopted, it would lead to spurt in dowry killings. (For Representation)

The court also imposed a total fine of ₹1.80 lakh on the trio. Additional district and sessions judge (fast track court) Ravi Kumar Diwakar passed the order.

Farah was allegedly hacked to death by her husband Makshad Ali, father -in-law Sabir Ali and mother-in-law Masitan ‘Hamshreen’ at their residence on May 1, 2024.

Passing the order, the court observed if stern punishment was not given in this case, security and safety of women will be at stake. “The capital punishment is being awarded to set an example and to work as a deterrent for others,” the court said.

It also said if in such cases (dowry deaths) leniency was adopted, it would lead to spurt in dowry killings. Government advocate Digamber Singh represented the state government in the court.

The case

Farah was married to Makshad Ali in May 2022. After marriage, her husband and in-laws started demanding cash and a motorcycle in dowry. Farah’s family members took up the matter with her in-laws and expressed their helplessness in fulfilling their demands.

“The husband of the deceased and her in-laws killed her with an axe on May 1, 2024. Cops had recovered a blood -stained axe from the house,” said advocate Digamber Singh. During the trial of the case, the prosecution presented eight witnesses before the court.

“When the court asked the accused whether they would have done the same thing (killing) with their daughter, they remained silent,” Singh added. Family members of the deceased had lodged an FIR at the Nawabganj police station in connection with the crime.