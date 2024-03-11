 Muscleman, 15 aides booked for extortion attempt - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Muscleman, 15 aides booked for extortion attempt

Muscleman, 15 aides booked for extortion attempt

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 11, 2024 07:14 AM IST

The complainant also alleged that he did not get any help from police and, thus, had to seek the court’s help.

Police have booked a muscleman and 15 of his aides for trying to extort 50 lakh from a druggist in Lucknow. The move came after a court directed the Wazirganj police in the city to take appropriate action in the case.

Allegedly, the muscleman, Adarsh Srivastava aka Arshad Husain, and his men had earlier threatened Zama Husain, who runs a pharmacy in Chowk, to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh. (For representation)
Allegedly, the muscleman, Adarsh Srivastava aka Arshad Husain, and his men had earlier threatened Zama Husain, who runs a pharmacy in Chowk, to pay 5 lakh. (For representation)

Allegedly, the muscleman, Adarsh Srivastava aka Arshad Husain, and his men had earlier threatened Zama Husain, who runs a pharmacy in Chowk, to pay 5 lakh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The complainant also alleged that he did not get any help from police and, thus, had to seek the court’s help.

As per reports, Zama runs his shop at a commercial complex with his partners, and Adarsh wanted to usurp the vacant portion of the complex.

Zama allegedly faced Adarsh’s ire in February 2022 when he was asked to pay 20,000 per month as ‘goonda tax’ and 5 lakh as extortion money or else he would be shot. “I was unable to pay 5 lakh to them so they started reailsing 1,700 per day from me, which I gave them from August 2022 to September 2023,” he said in his complaint.

The complainant said on October 18, 2023, Adarsh and his men reached the complex and attempted to grab the vacant land in the complex. “I stopped giving them the extortion money... They came to my shop when I was going to close it on January 31 2024, and started abusing me. They demanded 50 lakh as extortion money and another 1.5 lakh per month from me. They threatened to kill me and set my shop afire,” the complainant alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On