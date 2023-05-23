Gyanvapi mosque committee files objection to ASI survey demands

VARANASI The Muslim side on Monday filed its objection before the Varanasi district court to three applications seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court fixed July 7 for the next hearing in the case, said one of the advocates. (File Photo)

The court fixed July 7 for the next hearing in the case, said one of the advocates for the Hindu plaintiffs, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi.

On May 16 this year, the three applications were filed by nine people in the court of district judge, Ajai Krishna Vishwesha, seeking an ASI survey of the entire Gyanvapi complex, and not only the ‘shivling’.

The court had given time till May 19 to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee to file objections to the fresh petition filed by the Hindu side. On this date, the advocates of Gyanvapi Mosque Management committee urged the court to give some more time. The court allowed them and fixed May 22 as the next date.

“Today, we filed an objection against the applications seeking survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex,” said advocate Akhlaq Ahmad.

“On the order of the court, a survey of Gyanvapi mosque was conducted by advocate commissioner on May 6, 7, 14, 15, and 16 last year. The advocate commissioner submitted a detailed report, which is yet to be disposed,” he argued.

“With a report pending and without its disposal, survey by another agency to prepare the report on same facts cannot be done legally,” said Ahmad.