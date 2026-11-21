Buyers who invested in the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) Naimish Nagar housing scheme expecting improved road connectivity now face uncertainty after the authority shelved its proposed road-widening project, which was meant to provide a wider approach to the scheme as well as to the daily commuters. The decision has also left commuters dependent on the existing narrow road, which frequently witnesses traffic congestion. Lucknow Development Authority (File)

The LDA had proposed widening the existing road connecting IIM Road to Naimish Nagar through Mubarakpur crossing from around 10 metres to 24 metres. The project aimed to improve connectivity to the housing scheme and accommodate the additional traffic expected after its development.

However, the proposal has now hit a roadblock after the authority failed to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from a college located along the proposed alignment. While senior LDA officials maintain that the project could see a revival in the future, the authority has not provided a timeline for restarting the work.

The decision raises questions over the planning behind the infrastructure commitment, particularly as the LDA had publicly announced the road-widening proposal on October 15, 2026 during the visit of then LDA Vice chairman.

In its press statement earlier, the authority had said it would expand the road from around 10 metres to 24 metres to accommodate traffic and improve connectivity to Naimish Nagar. The announcement projected the widening as an important component of the housing scheme’s approach-road infrastructure.

For investors, however, the uncertainty has raised concerns over whether the connectivity assurances made during the scheme’s promotion will materialise.

An investor who purchased a plot in Naimish Nagar, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned the authority’s decision.

“People invested in the scheme after the LDA projected improved connectivity. The existing IIM Road stretch towards Naimish Nagar is narrow and frequently witnesses traffic congestion. If the authority could not obtain an NOC from the college, why did it announce the road-widening plan in the first place? Buyers should not have to face the consequences of inadequate planning,” the investor said.

The issue also raises questions over the scheme’s pricing. LDA generally factors in infrastructure development, including roads, sewerage networks, amenities and land compensation, while determining scheme rates. With the proposed road upgrade now uncertain, buyers may seek clarity on whether the authority will reconsider the pricing or provide any financial relief.

Meanwhile, commuters travelling along the IIM Road-Mubarakpur crossing stretch continue to face the same connectivity constraints that the proposed widening was supposed to address.

When HT tried to contact the LDA vice chairman Anuj Singh for comments on the issue, he remained unavailable.