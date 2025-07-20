Naimish Nagar township works gain pace; LDA to reach out to farmers

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has begun the groundwork for its ambitious Naimish Nagar township to be developed on 2,504 acres on Sitapur-Raitha Road in the Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) area here. A bird’s-eye view of Lucknow (File)

LDA officials will be reaching out directly to farmers through a coordinated campaign involving revenue staff to ensure the project’s smooth execution under the Chief Minister Urban Expansion Scheme, stated an LDA note on Saturday.

Also, officials held a crucial meeting after Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas at BKT Tehsil and outlined the strategy to visit villages, raise awareness among farmers, and explain the benefits of the scheme. The meeting was chaired by LDA joint secretary Sushil Pratap Singh.

Present in the meeting were BKT deputy district magistrate Satish Tripathi, tehsildar Arjan Hemchandra Tiwari, zonal officer Sangeeta Raghav, naib tehsildar Gyanendra Shukla, and other revenue personnel, the press release said.

The proposed township will cover 13 villages, including Bhauli, Lakshmipur, Purba village, Sairpur, Kamalabad, Kamalapur, Palhari, Gopramou, and Saidapur. Once developed, Naimish Nagar is expected to provide residential facilities to over 2 lakh people and boost sectors such as industry, education, health, and logistics. The project is set to attract significant investment and generate widespread employment opportunities in the state capital.

To implement the project smoothly, LDA will soon identify land for setting up a site office with help from the revenue department. Officials will inform farmers about compensation packages, which include four times the DM circle rate in rural areas and double the rate in urban areas, along with options like land pooling and mutual consent-based acquisition.

LDA also plans to develop infrastructure in the adjoining villages as part of the project. These works will include roads, drainage systems, parks, playgrounds, health centres, schools, marriage halls, crematoriums, and ponds, ensuring holistic growth of the area.

Officials emphasised that the project will not only benefit farmers financially but also improve the standard of living for their families and surrounding communities. Field-level outreach is expected to begin shortly.