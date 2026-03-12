Narmada Apartments: RWA challenges LDA’s 30-floor project in Lucknow

The Rapti Residents’ Association of Welfare has challenged the Lucknow Development Authority’s upcoming 30-floor high-rise project, Narmada Apartments project on various grounds, alleging “arbitrary and illegal land-use conversion”. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a 124-page legal notice to the vice chairman of the LDA through their lawyer Alok Singh, the association pointed out that the projects are being proposed on the green belt and the flood plains of the Gomti.

The proposed project of the development authority is coming up near to the existing Rapti Riverview Apartment, sector-4, Gomti Nagar Extension.

The petitioners have given three days to the LDA to give its reply, after which, the petitioners will approach Lucknow high court.

“In the notice several legal issues have been highlighted. The LDA has approved the project in gross violation of environmental law,” said advocate Alok Singh.

Senior LDA officials acknowledged receipt of the notice.

Points raised by petitioners

Project is proposed on green belt / floodplain zone in violation of environmental laws;

Approval granted for the G+29 (Ground + 29 floors) multi-storey residential cum commercial project in the ecologically sensitive zone

Restore land to its original status as Green Belt / Floodplain area/Buffer Zone of River Gomti and its embankment in accordance with law

Permissions a) Has the project has been granted in the ecologically sensitive flood plain of river Gomti and the embankment area

b) Embankment stability analysis reports

c) Groundwater assessment reports

d) Permissions to cut trees along with records of trees felled