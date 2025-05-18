Neonatal, infant deaths decline in U.P; no change in under-five mortality rate

In improving signs for Uttar Pradesh, the state reported a decline in neonatal and infant deaths, as per the central government’s latest Sample Registration System (SRS) report for 2021. (For representation)

U.P’s neonatal mortality rate or NMR stood at 26 per 1,000 live births against 28 stated in the 2020 report. Overall, India reported 19 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, a one-point decline from 20 in 2020. In Bihar, it was at 19, in comparison to 21 in 2020, said the report.

In the tally of 19 bigger states, UP stood third in terms of NMR after Madhya Pradesh (30) and Chhattisgarh (28). While a total of eight states reported declining NMR, seven others showed no change in the figures for 2020 and 2021. However, Assam (four points), Chhattisgarh (two), and Haryana and Punjab (one point each) saw their NMR increase. Kerala’s NMR was the lowest at four.

“The falling NMR in UP is significant even if the decline is just two points. We can still bring it down considerably if the problems are addressed. Several people, especially in the rural pockets, do not use health services regularly. Avoiding treatment unless it becomes unavoidable is still a prevalent habit,” said Dr Neha Rai, an associate professor (Paediatrics) at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

“If Kerala’s NMR can be four, then why can’t Uttar Pradesh’s also be,” added Dr Rai.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh’s infant mortality ratio (IMR)—which is the number of deaths of infants under one year of age per 1,000 live births—stood at 37, compared to 38 in 2020. Bihar’s IMR stood steady at 27.

Among the 19 bigger states, five (MP, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Karnataka) recorded a decline in IMR by two points, whereas nine others (including U.P.) witnessed their IMR decline by one point. Along with Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Kerala did not record any decline in IMR.

Nationally, the IMR for 2021 stood at 27 as compared to 28 for 2020. The IMR was the highest in Madhya Pradesh (41) and the lowest in Kerala (six).

Meanwhile, there was no significant change in the under-five mortality rate (U5MR) —which is the probability of a child dying before the age of five, per 1,000 live births—in many states. Nationally, it decreased from 32 to 31. A larger decline was observed in 2019-2020, with U5MR dropping from 35 to 32 deaths per 1000 live births. Madhya Pradesh (49) and Kerala (eight) reported the highest and lowest U5MR. For UP, it remained unchanged at 43 even as Bihar saw a one-point increase from 2020.

Among the 19 bigger states, four (Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu) recorded a one-point increase in U5MR, while seven others showed no change. The sharpest decline in U5MR was noted in Assam and Andhra Pradesh (three points each), followed by two points each in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

As per the Office of Registrar General, SRS provides reliable annual estimates of infant mortality rate, birth rate, death rate and other fertility & mortality indicators at the national and sub-national levels. It is a large-scale demographic survey conducted every year in all states and UTs