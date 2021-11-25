Network of airports being created in Uttar Pradesh. Check details of flights

Uttar Pradesh is slowly becoming a hub of airports in India. The state already has three operational international airports in Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar.

Next year, an international airport will come up in Ayodhya that will make Uttar Pradesh the only state across the country to have these many airports, facilitating international travel, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.

According to Livehindustan, international airports in Uttar Pradesh are providing flights to several countries majorly in Asia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi provides flights to Bangkok, Colombo, Kathmandu, according to the Livehindustan report.

The recently inaugurated Kushinagar International Aiport in Kushinagar provides direct flights to Singapore, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Taiwan etc, the report added.

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow facilitates travel to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Singapore and Sharjah among others.

Meanwhile, domestic airports in Uttar Pradesh are situated in Agra, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.

In Kanpur, the domestic airport in Chakeri provides flights to the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa etc.

The Prayagraj airport provides flights to Delhi, Gorakhpur, Dehradun, Bhubaneswar among other major cities. In September this year, the airport had catered to more than a million passengers, becoming the third such airport in Lucknow and Varanasi to achieve this milestone.

Meanwhile, the airport in Agra is also serving as a military airbase apart from regular civilian flight travel. The Livehindustan report said on Thursday that the airport's runway is around 9,000 feet long.

