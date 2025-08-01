New BHU VC takes charge, says need to work in mission mode

Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi on Friday took over as the 29th vice chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He took the charge from acting VC prof Sanjay Kumar who had been shouldering the responsibility for the past seven months. BHU registrar prof Arun Kumar Singh and other senior university officials were present on the occasion. Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi on August 1 took over as the 29th vice chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University. (HT photo)

Soon after assuming office, prof Chaturvedi chaired a meeting and interacted with the top university officials. He called upon all present in the meeting to work as a team to take the institution on the path of growth and glory. “We should all have only one goal and that is the development of the BHU,” the new BHU VC said. During the meeting, the new VC was apprised of various aspects of the university. He said there is a need to work in mission mode to resolve the issues facing the university.

Before assuming office, prof Chaturvedi performed puja at Shri Vishwanath temple located on the BHU campus. He went to Malviya Bhawan where he paid floral tribute to BHU founder Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya.

He has academic, research and administrative experience of around three decades. He received his B Tech (1986), M Tech (1988) and PhD (1995) degrees in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur. He also held important positions like HoD, electrical engineering, dean, research and development and deputy director at IIT Kanpur.

Prof Chaturvedi served as IIT Roorkee director from January 2017 to October 2022. During the same period, he also held the additional charge as director, IIAS Shimla from January 2017 to August 2018 and IIT, Mandi, from July 2020 to January 2022.