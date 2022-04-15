New Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross100-mark after 34 days
LUCKNOW: The number of fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 100-mark on Friday, after a gap of 34 days.
“In all, 108 new cases were reported from among 1,04,541 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours. There are 442 active cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
On March 11, there were 117 new Covid cases and on March 12 the state had reported 90 new cases. Since then, new cases kept declining and touched a low of 14 on April 11. But in the past three days, there has been sharp rise.
Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 43 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad 35, Lucknow 10, Fatehpur and Jaunpur three each and Gorakhpur and Balrampur two each, according to the state health department data.
In Lucknow also, the number of new cases went up to 10 against 6 a day before. Among the 10 new Covid patients, 8 were men and two women. Only 2 patients recovered during the day.
Covid cases in the state capital were reported from Aliganj (3), Chinhat (2) and Indira Nagar (1). Among new cases in Lucknow, four had travel history from other states and their contact tracing was being done, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.
“If people have guests from other states, they should watch out for any symptoms among them and if they find symptoms, the guests must be screened/tested for Covid,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Till now UP has tested 10,96,75,744 Covid samples and 20,47,443 patients have recovered in the state.
The Lucknow health department has decided to run a special Covid vaccination campaign for children between 12 and 15 years of age from April 16.
This campaign will involve 253 schools across the state capital to ensure a large number of children get their vaccine dose.
Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 30,68,99,528 Covid vaccine doses, including 16,90,15,489 first dose and 13,53,14,792 second dose. Among children between 12 and 15 years of age, 3004286 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered.
No death was reported among Covid patients during the day. Till now, 23499 deaths have been reported in UP.
-
Delhi Police probes complaint of against man posing as PMO official
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said the authorities received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister's Office. The Delhi top cop shared a screenshot of a mail with the sender having email address of initials PMO asking designer Kunal Merchant to design a table for PM Modi. The alleged mail also referred to a contact number which was blurred later.
-
Zone 4 residents show the way, tell PMC to adopt chronic garbage spots
The residents of zone 4, frustrated with the working of the Pune Municipal Corporation, have given a clarion call to the authorities to get their act together and adopt a chronic garbage spot in the area. For the past year, a group of volunteers working under the banner, Pune Waste Warriors' has been constantly complaining to the authorities about the garbage lying around in some of the main chowks of the area.
-
NDPS court acquits Nigerian national due to faulty police probe
Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week acquitted a Nigerian national prosecuted for alleged possession of 200 grams of cocaine in November 2017. The accused, 29-year-old Kedrick Odo Bartho, was arrested on November 11, 2017, from Andheri (west) purportedly with cocaine weighing 200 grams. A trap was set up and Bartho was searched in front of independent panch witnesses. Upon search, the police found the drugs with him.
-
North Indians living in Mumbai for generations are Mumbaikars: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: In a bid to woo north Indian voters ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that people from the community who have been living in Mumbai for the last three to four generations are now Mumbaikars. Fadnavis inaugurated the newly constructed Babu RN Singh Guest House, situated at Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Bhavan in Bandra East.
-
Kidney swapping case: Dr Ajay Taware removed as Sassoon hospital superintendent
The directorate of health services, Maharashtra, has temporarily suspended the regional organ transplant authorisation committee over the alleged malpractices found during a kidney transplant procedure. It has also replaced Dr Ajay Taware with Dr Vijay Jadhav as superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital. Dr Taware handed over the charge of his post to DMER on Thursday. The state health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic on April 12.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics