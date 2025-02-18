New poll panel chief goes into details of whatever he pursues: Neighbour

A house in Vijay Nagar Colony here came under the spotlight again within a year. It is the house in which the parents of Gyanesh Kumar, the new chief election commissioner, live. While it was locked on Tuesday, a celebrative atmosphere prevailed in the house even in March last year when Kumar was named one of the election commissioners. The parents of Gyanesh Kumar at their home at Vijay Nagar Colony in Agra. (File)

While Kumar’s father Dr Subodh Gupta, 87, retired as the chief medical superintendent (CMS) from Etah in the Aligarh division, mother, Satyawati Gupta, 80, is popular among the locals for her knowledge on Bhagwad Gita and yoga.

On Tuesday, Vijay Nagar Welfare Society passed a resolution and communicated its wishes on Kumar’s elevation as the chief election commissioner.

Rajeev Sharma, a neighbour, was all praise for Gyanesh Kumar whom he fondly calls ‘bhaisahab’. “He is very focused and loves to go into minute details of whatever he pursues,” said Sharma while recalling his memories with Kumar when he lived in Agra.

“Gyanesh ‘bhaisahab’ was always there to offer advice,” Sharma added, recollecting Kumar’s fondness for the Ramayana. Kumar’s extended family has 28 doctors, revealed Sharma. The Gupta family has its roots in the quiet Midhakur town on the Agra-Jaipur highway in Agra district. The family later moved to Agra city. “Gyanesh was good at studies. He was a topper in high school (class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams at Colvin Taluqdar’s College in Lucknow. He went on to become a civil engineer from IIT Kanpur and joined HUDCO in Delhi for a year before clearing the IAS exams in 1988,” said Dr Subodh Gupta had said last year. Kumar was the additional secretary in the ministry of home affairs, headed by Union home minister Amit Shah, during the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.