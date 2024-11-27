NIA raids Mathura premises of Bishnoi gang’s archrival

In a massive crackdown in the terror-gangster nexus case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches on premises linked to slain gangster Davinder Bambiha syndicate, on Wednesday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Considered to be archrivals of another Punjab gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, nine locations including U.P’s Mathura and eight other locations of Punjab and Haryana were raided, NIA officials confirmed.

In a press note shared with media, the NIA officials said that the agency’s teams conducted searches on the premises of suspects in the terror-gangster syndicate case in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram districts of Haryana, Jalandhar district of Punjab, and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. They said a host of incriminating material, including mobiles and digital devices, banking transactions and property related documents, were seized during the searches.

The searches were part of NIA’s crackdown on terror outfits engaged in criminal conspiracies to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition, narcotics, explosives etc. into India.

NIA investigations into the case, registered with the Delhi unit, in 2023, on the directions of the ministry of home affairs, further show large-scale attempts by these organisations and terrorists to raise funds for carrying out terror acts on Indian soil. The officials said further investigations in the case are continuing.

They said that the notorious gangster, Davinder Bambiha, was gunned down in a police encounter in 2016, but his gang continued to operate across different states. The Bambiha gang members are alleged rivals of another jailed Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail for the past many years, and his associates, they said.