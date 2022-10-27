Nights get cooler in UP as minimum temperature dips

LUCKNOW Nights have become cooler in Lucknow and other UP cities as the minimum temperatures continue to dip. On Thursday, the mercury plummeted to 16.9 degrees Celsius in the state capital in comparison to 16.4 degrees the previous day.

Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the lowest temperature in the state with the mercury dropping to 14 degrees Celsius, which was 4.2 degrees below normal. Kanpur City recorded 14.2, Muzaffarnagar 14.8, Meerut 14.9, Faizabad and Churk 15, Varanasi 15.5, Shahjahanpur 15.6, Bareilly 15.8, Sultanpur 16.2, Ballia 16.5 and Jhansi 16.8 degrees Celsius.

Met director JP Gupta said, “There will be no further drop in night temperature over the next few days. The forecast for Lucknow is clear sky with mist in the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 31°C and 17°C, respectively. The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state.”

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the recent October rain also contributed to the drop in night temperatures. So far, Lucknow had experienced nearly 200 mm rain this month.

In 2018, Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees on October 30. The all-time lowest was 10 degrees on October 31, 1984.