No coercive action against Moradabad MP till August 6: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court has directed police to not take any coercive action against Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad Ruchi Vira till August 6— the next date of hearing in the violation of the 2024 model code of conduct case. The state government’s counsel opposed the petition but could not dispute the arguments raised by the applicant’s counsel. (For Representation)

Justice Samit Gopal passed the order on June 25 (Wednesday) in a petition filed by the MP who had been booked for violation of the model code of conduct for addressing a gathering at a house “without prior permission” during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

The FIR was lodged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 171-H (illegal payments in connection with an election) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the counsel for the applicant produced before the court an order dated August 22, 2024 passed in Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary Vs. State of UP and another and submitted that the question in the present matter is identical to that of the matters in which interim order had been passed. It was submitted that the present case be also tagged with the earlier cases and be heard and interim protection be granted.

The state government’s counsel opposed the petition but could not dispute the arguments raised by the applicant’s counsel. The court on this said, “In view of the same, connect with Crl. Misc. Application U/s 482 No. 26365 of 2024 (Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary Vs. State of U.P. and another).’”

“Till the next date of listing, no coercive action shall be taken against the applicants Smt. Ruchi Vira and Shri Umakant Gupta in Case No. 8928 of 2025 (State Vs. Smt. Ruchi Vira and another) in Case Crime No. 0319 of 2024, under Sections 188, 171-H IPC, P.S. Civil Lines, District Moradabad, pending in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division)/MP, MLA Court, Moradabad,” the court said.