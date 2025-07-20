No fertiliser crisis in U.P, says minister

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for cooperatives JPS Rathore said that cooperative societies are playing a vital role in ensuring timely availability of fertiliser to farmers during the ongoing kharif season. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rathore asserted there is no fertiliser crisis in the state. U.P,” minister of state (independent charge) for cooperatives JPS Rathore. (Sourced)

“There is no crisis of fertilisers. Currently, a total of 11.94 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea is available in the state, including 2.65 lakh MT in the cooperative sector and 9.29 lakh MT in the private sector,” he said.

“During the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, the cooperative societies had been converted into pocket organisations of their leaders, but under the BJP government, the societies are working as public bodies serving the farmers and common people residing in the rural hinterland of U.P,” he said.

“The BJP government has launched a drive to connect cooperative banks with the common people. Earlier, election to the various posts of cooperative banks’ managing committee was a farce, but now the election is being held in a transparent manner. We are also motivating people committed for the welfare of the masses to take part in the election process,” he added.

He claimed that under the SP government, the majority of the cooperative societies were in complete disarray; its buildings were dilapidated and warehouses were in ruins. Along with renovating the warehouses the BJP government provided an interest-free cash credit limit of ₹10 lakh to the 7,000 societies for supplying fertilisers and seeds to the farmers, Rathore said.

He pointed out that in the drive launched by the BJP government in 2023 for the revival of cooperative banks, around 30 lakh new members have been registered and ₹70-crore fund has been deposited -- a sign of people’s trust.

“With the early onset of monsoon this year, there was a rush for fertilisers for paddy sowing. During the same period last year, 14.24 lakh MT urea was distributed, whereas 17.88 lakh MT urea has already been distributed among the farmers this year. Administration officers of the districts bordering Nepal have been directed to check blackmarketing and smuggling of fertilisers. The rate of the urea in Nepal is much higher than that in India,” the minister said.

Rathore said that earlier, cooperative banks were grappling with losses and 16 of the 50 district cooperative banks were closed after the RBI revoked their licences. “Now, except for the Etawah district cooperative bank, all others are operating. The net profit of the district cooperative banks increased from ₹70.44 crore in 2016-17 to ₹162.00 crore in 2024-25. The profit of U.P. Cooperative Bank Ltd increased from ₹32.82 crore in 2016-17 to ₹100.24 crore in 2024-25,” he pointed out.

The minister said that before 2017, cooperative banks faced problems in regular payments of depositors. The customers were losing confidence in the banks, but several measures were taken after 2017 to restore confidence of the people, he said.

In 2016-17, the loan business of the banks was negligible, but it has increased to about ₹1,000 crore in 2025, he added.

Cooperative banks are also working to achieve the one-trillion-economy target set by chief minister Yogi Adityanath by creating employment opportunities, he said.

The government has launched MSME Loan Scheme, Chief Minister Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PMFME Scheme and Chief Minister Yuva Yojana in coordination with the employment-oriented schemes of the central government. In 2024-25, ₹24 crore loan has been sanctioned under MSME schemes, Rathore noted.

The minister said that the department has installed solar panels, provided computers and furniture to activate the working of the cooperative societies faced with power issues.

He said work is going on to strengthen dairy societies and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being opened in Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) committees.

Since cooperative banks are grappling with shortage of officers and employees at various levels, it has been decided to recruit personnel through a test conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), he said.

“An MoU has been signed between the U.P. cooperative department and IBPS for the selection of personnel at various posts, including clerks, assistant managers and deputy managers,” he added.