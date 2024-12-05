No gym or superfoods, staple diet keeps heart healthy: Experts

A healthy life doesn’t require gym memberships or pricey superfoods—just balanced meals with carbs and proteins, paired with 30–40 minutes of daily physical activity, said cardiologists. Speaking at the 76th annual conference of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI), on Thursday, experts stressed that these everyday habits can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, which is on the rise across the country. True health lies in small, practical choices—balanced meals and consistent activity, say experts (Sourced)

“The secret to a healthy heart isn’t in expensive solutions but in movement,” said Dr HK Chopra, former CSI President. “A bus conductor, for instance, is less likely to develop heart disease than a bus driver, simply because he spends more time on his feet.”

Dr Roopali Khanna, department of cardiology, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, shattered myths about a healthy lifestyle. “It’s not about exotic fruits or protein powders. True health lies in small, practical choices—balanced meals and consistent activity,” she said. “Even chores like mopping floors or washing utensils used to naturally keep us fit.”

She noted, “In the past, simple household chores like mopping floors, washing utensils, or folding clothes provided sufficient exercise. Today, these habits have been replaced by sedentary lifestyles.”

Talking about India’s alarming heart disease and diabetes statistics, CSI president Dr Sanjay Tyagi described high blood pressure as a “silent killer” responsible for many heart conditions. “Only 20–30% of people are aware of their concerning blood pressure levels,” he said.

He continued, “This year we are trying to perpetuate the mindset of ‘prevention is better than intervention’,” said Dr Tyagi, “There are simple everyday habits that one can adopt, to avoid developing heart disease.”

On a global note, Dr B Hadley Wilson, president of the American College of Cardiology, acknowledged the soaring global burden of heart disease. He commended conferences like CSI for fostering collaboration and innovation in tackling the crisis.