Not allowed to speak in UP Assembly, alleges Apna Dal MLA

Pallavi Patel, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader and Samajwadi Party MLA, on Tuesday alleged that she was denied the opportunity to speak on corruption related to promotions in the state’s technical education department during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session, despite assurances from finance minister Suresh Khanna. The controversy erupted after Patel staged a protest at the U.P. legislature on Monday (Sourced)

The controversy erupted after Patel staged a protest at the U.P. legislature on Monday, claiming she was not allowed to raise the issue in the assembly. “Minister Suresh Khanna had assured me that I would be given time to speak on Tuesday. However, despite his assurance, I was not allowed to address the matter,” Patel said, speaking to the media outside the assembly.

Patel accused the state government of being unwilling to address corruption, saying, “They focus on issues like Hindu-Muslim and temple-mosque, but when it comes to corruption, they shy away. My intention is not political, but to expose a major scam and demand accountability.”

The issue involves the promotion of 250 ineligible candidates to the position of head of department (HoD) in technical education institutions. Patel claimed that these promotions were made despite new guidelines requiring HoD selections to be made by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“I will not stop here,” Pallavi Patel declared. “I will take further steps to expose the corruption in which these promotions were made against the guidelines.”

Meanwhile, Ashish Patel, the minister for technical education and the husband of Pallavi’s politically estranged sister Anupriya Patel, responded by calling the allegations an attempt to tarnish his political career. He stated that he was willing to resign if asked.