Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
Now, brides to get 60K each in a/c under mass marriage scheme: U.P. CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2025 10:31 PM IST

Scheme benefits will now be extended to those with ₹3 lakh annual income from the earlier 2 lakh, says Yogi Adityanath

In a step aimed at enhancing the benefits of Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that the income limit for beneficiaries will be raised from 2 lakh to 3 lakh annually.

The CM made the announcement during a review meeting of social welfare department. (HT file)

Addressing the need for broader inclusivity, Yogi said the mass marriage scheme has become a great support for the underprivileged. To allow more people to benefit from it, the annual income limit for eligibility needs to be increased.

During a review meeting of the social welfare department, the CM also said that starting from the new financial year, the financial assistance provided to eligible newlyweds under the scheme will be increased from 51,000 to 1 lakh.

“Of this amount, 60,000 will be directly deposited into the bride’s bank account, while 25,000 will be given as gifts to the newlyweds. The remaining 15,000 will be allocated for wedding ceremony expenses,” he added. Yogi instructed the immediate implementation of these changes.

Taking stock of the status of the senior citizen pension scheme, Yogi instructed that no eligible elderly person should be deprived of their pension. He directed to link the scheme with the Family ID system for better implementation.

He further said once the scheme is linked to the family ID, any eligible elderly person who turns 60 will immediately start receiving the pension.

The CM directed departmental officials to make the necessary technical arrangements to increase the coverage of the senior citizen pension scheme through the family ID system.

