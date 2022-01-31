Now no affidavit required on power connection transfer in UP

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has done away with the requirement of an affidavit by consumers while seeking transfer of electricity connection to someone else.

UPPCL managing director Pankaj Kumar on Saturday issued an order in this regard asking discoms to comply with the same.

Now, those seeking transfer of power connection or change of ownership could give details as required on a simple paper and not on a ₹10 stamp paper in the shape of an affidavit.

“A power connection shall be transferred in the name of another person upon the death of the consumer or in the case of transfer of ownership or occupancy of the premises, upon on application of the consumer,” the rules state.

As per rules, an application for mutation has to be filed, in the prescribed format along with prescribed fee by the transferee or the legal heir or successor of the deceased consumer with the local office of the licensee.

“The application shall be accompanied by documentary evidence of transfer or succession and proof of no arrears on account of electricity charges on that connection,” the rules state.