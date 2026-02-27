Now, Uttar Pradesh safest state for investment: Satish Mahana

Satish Mahana, Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker, on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh has now become the safest place for investment due to the efforts of the double engine government and that the state has now become the second largest economy in the country. Satish Mahana, Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker, at an event in Kanpur on February 27. (Sourced)

“The state’s GDP has doubled and per capita income has also increased,” Mahana said at the Indo-American Chamber’s MSME conference in Kanpur.

Addressing entrepreneurs, he further said the progress towards a trillion-dollar economy is unprecedented, from law and order to world-class infrastructure, expressways, and airports, from ease of doing business to sectoral policies. Mahana described the state’s ambition to become a trillion-dollar economy as bold and timely.

“Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as a growth engine in the country’s development in its resolve for a developed India. The state is currently the fastest-growing economy in the country,” Mahana added.

K Vijayendra Pandian, Kanpur divisional commissioner and director of industries, said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a significant economic power. To boost economy and explore new investment opportunities and to realise Uttar Pradesh’s dream of becoming a trillion-dollar economy, the state government has focused on MSMEs, strengthening them, and empowering small and medium enterprises,” Pandian added.

Rajkamal Yadav, MD, Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation, said: “The ODOP program is taking micro, medium, and small enterprises (MSMEs) in Uttar Pradesh to new heights. The manufacturing, packaging, marketing, branding and quality of each district’s unique product has led to demand for ODOP products from abroad.”

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Singh, additional director general of police, said: “The Uttar Pradesh Police is not only vigilant about the safety of investors, entrepreneurs, businessmen, and industrialists, but their safety is our responsibility as well.”

Mukesh Singh, chairman, Indo-American Chamber’s UP Coordination Committee, welcomed delegates at the conference. “MSMEs are the backbone of any state’s economic progress. The Chamber is committed to strengthening MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh,” Singh said.