Now, vertical gardens start coming up at main intersections in Prayagraj
Continuing with the task of beautifying Sangam city and minimising air pollution, the district administration is installing vertical gardens at all major traffic crossings of Prayagraj, informed municipal officials.
The term vertical garden refers to any kind of construction and support structure for growing plants in an upward-directed, vertical way and thereby efficiently and productively making use of the existing space for food or other kind of plant production.
Such vertical gardens are already in existence in New Delhi and other metros where they have been set up on pillars of flyovers and metro rail.
“These gardens are being installed under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of a private bank. Besides making the city intersections look beautiful, these gardens would also help reduce pollution levels in the city,” said environment engineer, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN), Uttam Verma.
Presently, the work of installing one such garden at Subash crossing of posh Civil Lines locality of the Sangam city is underway. One side of the intersection has been fitted with the needed frame which will house all the boxes, placed vertically one over the other.
“Workers are busy placing the plants on both sides of the frame which would be irrigated by a network of pipeline using ‘drip irrigation’ technique. Plants having colourful leaves have been planted in these gardens. Besides, these varieties need less maintenance,” he said.
Apart from Subash crossing of Civil Lines, these vertical gardens will be installed at MLN Medical College crossing and Balson crossing.
The authorities have also placed benches in front of these gardens so that locals can sit there in their leisure time and relax.
The officials said a huge variety of different designs and concepts are available, including greywater towers, green walls or living walls, for vertical gardens. The reuse of different composts (eg compost, vermicompost or terra preta) from household wastes and reclaimed water (eg greywater) or urine can also be considered in vertical gardening allowing to enhance food production and to close the nutrient and water cycle at a local level.
In solidarity: Sainiks gather outside Shinde’s Thane house
Thane While several Shiv Sena members have staged protests against rebel leader Eknath Shinde at many places, the scene outside Shinde's house in Landmark Society in Thane was completely different on Saturday evening, with hundreds of Sainiks pledging their support and the hashtag #amhibhaisamarthak (we support Eknath shinde) trending across social media circles. Thane is a stronghold for Shiv Sena and Shinde was monumental in holding the fort for over three decades.
After three days, Uttar Pradesh records slight dip in fresh Covid cases
Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh came marginally below 600 after three days on Saturday with 590 more people testing positive for the deadly contagion from among the 99279 samples tested. Uttar Pradesh had reported over 600 Covid cases for three consecutive days this week. On June 22 there were 682 fresh Covid cases, June 23 saw 636 cases and on June 24 as many as 627 fresh Covid cases were reported.
IIT-BHU, NITIE-Mumbai launch online global certification course on supply chain transformation
IDAPT Hub Foundation of Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (IIT-BHU) Varanasi and National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai have jointly launched an online global certification course on “data-driven supply chain transformation 2022” in collaboration with an expert from Massachusetts Institute of Technology of US. NITIE is nodal agency for the Gati Shakti scheme and IIT-BHU is an associate institute for it.“ The course will be instructed by Prof David Simchi-Levi, MIT.
Presidential poll: JMM defers decision, Soren to meet Shah
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which held a meeting of its MLAs and MPs on Saturday to decide on supporting the ruling NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election on July 18, deferred its decision, even as a party legislator said chief minister Hemant Soren could meet union home minister Amit Shah before the party takes a final decision the issue. Murmu has a “family connection” with the Sorens.
Over ₹3 cr in cash seized from drug official in Patna
More than ₹3 crore in cash, gold and silver ornaments weighing over one kilogram, five luxury vehicles and benami property documents were seized on Saturday from the office and residential premises of a drug inspector in Bihar, according to officials of the state's Vigilance Investigation Bureau, which conducted the day-long raids. A case of disproportionate assests was lodged on Friday against the drug inspector, Jitendra Kumar, who joined the service since 2011.
