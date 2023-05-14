NRHM scam: Court issues non-bailable warrant against ex-BSP minister

A special court in the state capital has issued non-bailable warrant against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister Babu Singh Kushwaha for not appearing before the court despite repeated summons in connection with the multi-crore National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam. A special court in the state capital has issued non-bailable warrant against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister Babu Singh Kushwaha. (Sourced pic for representation)

The special court on May 12 also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to ensure Kushwaha’s appearance before the court in the next 15 days.

The CBI began probe in the ₹5,754 crore NRHM scam in 2012 after the Samajwadi Party government came to power in the state by replacing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government.

The NRHM scam took place between 2007 and 2012 when the BSP led by Mayawati was in power.

The Centre had allocated ₹10,000 crore to the then state government for developing 133 hospitals in rural areas.

Along with Kushwaha, several others are accused in the scam. The CBI arrested Kushwaha in 2012 and he got bail in November 2017.