Number of our housing scheme beneficiaries equal to Australian population: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the dreams of the economically weaker section of the society for self-esteem and social status were transforming into reality in the form of pucca houses being constructed under the government’s Awas Vikas Yojana, claiming that the number of beneficiaries of this scheme was equal to the size of the Australian population.

Australia’s population was under three crore and the government had empowered over three crore people through the housing scheme, said Adityanath.

When the world was battered by the coronavirus, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with “strong will and the spirit to face challenges”, made excellent management to contain the virus, while also ensuring that the development and public welfare work doesn’t stop, the chief minister said while addressing the closing ceremony of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) here.

“The world is surprised by India’s rapid pace of progress despite Covid,” he added.

Adityanath lauded the Prime Minister for presenting a “unique example” with a new National Education Policy and turning India into the “fastest growing economy and fifth largest economy of the world.”

“The advancement of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a subject of wonder and curiosity for other nations,” the chief minister said while presiding over a programme at Maharana Pratap Education Council here.

He termed India’s leadership of G-20 as an “unprecedented achievement”, saying that the group comprises countries that represent 60 % of the world’s population, 75% of trade, 85%of GDP, and 95% of patents.

“India provided free ration to 800 million people during the COVID pandemic, more than the combined population of all the countries of America and the European Union,” added Adityanath.

The CM said 11 meetings and programmes of G20 countries would be held in four cities of UP in the days to come and emphasised the need to start preparations for it.

Adityanath urged people to promote Gorakhpur as a centre of knowledge, saying that there were major universities here like AIIMS, BRD Medical College and MMMTU.

According to today’s requirements, educational institutions will have to move towards practical information rather than staying confined to the classroom, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh had immense potential in swimming, boating, kabbadi and wrestling.

He said 23,600 people died in Uttar Pradesh during the pandemic, while the same number of deaths occur in road accidents in a year. Speeding, not using helmet, seat belts, and wrong road engineering, were the reasons for this, he claimed. (Inputs from agency)