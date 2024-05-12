Gross negligence in distributing OMR sheet of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur (CSJMU) to Lucknow University (LU) students during examinations has drawn flak on social media even as the students fear that they might lose out on marks due to the appalling mistake. OMR sheet mismatch: Student bodies seek overhaul of Lucknow University’s examination wing (File)

The LU authorities are yet to respond on the subject despite three days having passed since the egregious error was noticed during the second shift of the BSc second semester Chemistry, Statistics and BA Philosophy exams held from 11:30 am to 1 pm on Thursday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The student bodies are now demanding an overhaul of the examination system.

The functionaries of the National Students Union of India’s (NSUI), LU unit have decided to submit a memorandum to university authorities for the purpose.

“We will give a memorandum to LU officials on Monday,” said Prince Prakash, a NSUI worker.

NSUI also took a dig at the university’s examination department for negligence. In a social media post, NSUI’s LU unit said: “LU exam cell has hit a new low in irregularities which only point towards rampant corruption that exists there.”

NSUI demanded that the government should take appropriate steps to bring in transparency in the examination department.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker Vikas Tiwari also said that LU’s examination cell needs to be transparent. Student Federation of India (SFI) workers also expressed their displeasure at the way LU’s examination cell functioned.

Meanwhile, prolonged silence of LU authorities has made hundreds of students jittery.

“We now fear losing out on marks because QR bar code printed on CSJMU’s OMR Sheet won’t match with LU’s question paper series,” said a student who took the Thursday exam during 11.30 am to 1 pm shift.

“Several differences exist between the OMR sheets of LU and CSJMU. While LU only requires candidates to write their roll number, the CSJMU OMR sheet has provisions for both roll number and enrollment number. To fill their roll number, LU’s OMR has 13 boxes, whereas CSJMU provided only 11 boxes,” another student said.

“The LU OMR sheet requires students to provide only their fathers’ name, whereas the CSJMU OMR sheet had provisions for names of both parents,” yet another student said.