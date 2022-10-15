On U.P. CM’s order, ‘corridor’ created for ambulance with critical patient

VARANASI: On the orders of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, an ambulance caught in the VIP protocol was allowed to pass on priority to save the life of the patient on board who was said to be critical.

The incident was reported on Friday when Yogi was on a visit here. An ambulance was caught in the traffic jam following the VIP protocol when the CM’s fleet was on the way from the Police Lines to Sarnath. “As the CM’s fleet was passing, an ambulance was spotted. It had a patient named Anjali Singh, who recently delivered a baby. She was in a critical condition and needed immediate medical attention,” said A Satish Ganesh, police commissioner, Varanasi.

Ganesh said the CM was immediately informed about the ailing patient. A kind of ‘green corridor’ was created on the road and the ambulance was allowed to pass. “Also, an escort vehicle was arranged that helped the ambulance reach the hospital on time,” the police commissioner said.

Abhishek Singh, husband of Anjali Singh, who hails from Dharhara village of Chaubepur, Varanasi, thanked the chief minister and Varanasi Police and said, “My wife was critical. She suffered excessive bleeding and hence needed immediate medical attention. But our ambulance got stuck in the VIP protocol. I am thankful to our CM and Varanasi Police for lending a helping hand on humanitarian grounds and for paving the way for the ambulance to reach the hospital at the earliest.”

Anjali is presently under treatment in a private hospital here.