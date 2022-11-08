On-call doctors to conduct caesarean deliveries in U.P’s first referral units

Doctors ‘on call’ will conduct deliveries at the first referral units (FRUs) in the state, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister.

“Caesarean section delivery facility will soon be available at all FRUs. We are making all efforts to increase institutional delivery in the state,” said Pathak in a press statement on Monday.

Till now, if a gynaecologist was present at an FRU, the delivery would be conducted there, otherwise, the patient would be referred to the district hospital.

The state has 417 FRUs and 149 have all the facilities to deal with emergency cases including gynaecological emergencies but in several certain facilities are not available. The director-general, family welfare, has been instructed to upgrade facilities. A total 56 lakh deliveries take place in Uttar Pradesh annually.

“Under the initiative, doctors on call and an anaesthetist will be provided honorarium separately and the doctor will be called for delivery specifically,” said the health minister.

“Caesarean delivery facility at FRUs will reduce the risk which comes with unnecessary travel to district hospital, on the mother and child. This will also help reduce the maternal mortality associated with the risk of delay in delivery,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Trust Hospital.

“Specialists deployed at rural FRUs will also be called to district hospitals for caesarean section deliveries and the chief medical officers of the districts will ask doctors at state-run FRUs to submit a letter of consent to work on-call,” said the minister.

“The initiative will give timely facility to pregnant women and also reduce the risk on patients, particularly in rural areas,” said Pathak.