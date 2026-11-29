Prayagraj, A digital portal developed by the Allahabad High Court facilitated the disposal of more than 51,000 traffic challan cases across Uttar Pradesh's 74 district courts in a single day, realising over ₹1.86 crore in fines, an official statement said. One portal, 74 districts: Allahabad HC's Payment Setu disposes of over 51,000 challans in a day more

The 'Payment Setu' portal was operationalised simultaneously across all 74 district courts on Saturday during a Special Lok Adalat organised to dispose of vehicle challan cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, the statement said.

At its peak, more than 100 traffic challan cases were disposed of every minute across the state through the portal, it said, describing the initiative as demonstrating the system's "reliability, efficiency, scalability and operational effectiveness".

Developed by the high court's technical team, Payment Setu integrates the challan, payment and receipt process on a single digital platform, providing a secure and paperless mechanism for settling traffic fines.

Under the system, citizens receive SMS alerts on their mobile numbers registered with the Regional Transport Office , informing them about the court concerned and case details.

Once the fine is imposed by the Lok Adalat, the portal automatically generates a dynamic QR code and payment link, which is sent to the registered mobile number of the person concerned or their lawyer.

Payments can be made through the Unified Payments Interface , following which a digital receipt is automatically generated and delivered to the mobile phone.

The payment entries are also automatically updated in the high court's web-based application, Nyayalaya Automated Register System , along with the corresponding case details, the statement said.

The initiative was first tested during the National Lok Adalat held on September 12, when 18,661 traffic challans were settled digitally.

The earlier exercise highlighted operational challenges, including delays in payment confirmation, discrepancies in challan data and limited familiarity among litigants with digital payments.

These issues were addressed before the Special Lok Adalat through improved validation of challan data, strengthened payment confirmation and reconciliation mechanisms, training of court staff and wider public awareness campaigns through District Legal Services Authorities, the statement said.

Dedicated war rooms were also set up at the office of the Joint Registrar , with all district courts connected through video conferencing for real-time monitoring, coordination and technical assistance.

The initiative eliminates cash handling at court counters and handwritten receipts, while simplifying account reconciliation and ensuring verifiable digital transaction trails. It also allows lawyers to settle multiple traffic challans through the platform, the statement said.

The portal will henceforth be used by courts across Uttar Pradesh to process traffic challans and will be further refined for full implementation at the next National Lok Adalat scheduled for December 12.

The high court is also at an advanced stage of introducing a facility that would allow citizens to settle individual traffic challans from their homes, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.