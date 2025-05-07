Op Sindoor: UP CM, dy CMs praise action, salute valour

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputy chief ministers and UP Vidhan Sabha speaker hailed the Indian armed forces on Wednesday after it launched Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. For representation only (@MEAIndia)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to X and wrote in Hindi, “Jai Hind. Jai Hind Army” with the logo of Operation Sindoor. Deputy chief Minister Brajesh Pathak wrote in X in Hindi, “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote in X, “Salutes to the amazing valour and courage of the Indian Army against those who attack the soul of India. The 140 crore people of the country have full faith in the able and powerful leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi for safety.”

Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana said, “After the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ due to the valour and courage of the Indian Army, when the loud slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ was raised in my Vidhan Sabha constituency (Kanpur) this morning, the entire atmosphere was filled with the spirit of patriotism. A wave of pride, reverence and peace ran everywhere.

“On this historic moment, I express my deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh. This is not just a military operation, but a moment that heals the pain of every Indian’s heart. This operation is a living proof of the indomitable valour, and determination of the Indian Army. We are proud of our army, which every time stands as a shield for the country’s identity.” His post ends with #OperationSindoor and#JaiHind.”

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary wrote in X, “Every person of the country stands with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the brave soldiers.”

Former minister and patron of Loktantra Senani Kalyan Samiti, Uttar Pradesh, Yashwant Singh welcomed the action by India to destroy the terrorist bases in Pakistan. A programme was organised at Chandrashekhar Chabutra in Darulshafa on Wednesday to welcome the action by the Indian army.

The Indian army launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike on nine “terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.

Indian Armed Forces struck in the wee hours of Wednesday. There were reports of 30 deaths and more than 55 injured in the attack. It is believed that the terrorist camps have been completely destroyed in this operation.