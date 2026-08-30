Four of family drown in Rajasthan pond while trying to rescue brother: Police

Four family members drowned in a pond near a temple in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district early on Sunday, police said. Police said Ravi Singh began to drown while bathing, and his sisters and cousin also drowned while attempting to rescue him. (Representational/HT File Photo)

The incident occurred near the Heeraman Baba temple in Bijra village under the Angai police station area. The deceased were identified as Ravi Singh (21) his sisters Manorma (22) and Boto (25), and their cousin Kallo (18). All were residents of Moroli village under the Dholpur Kotwali police station area.

According to the police, the three siblings and their cousin arrived at the temple on Saturday evening and stayed overnight. Around 4am on Sunday, they went to a nearby pond to bathe before offering prayers at the temple.

Police said Ravi Singh began to drown while bathing, and his sisters and cousin also drowned while attempting to rescue him.

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Angai police station assistant sub-inspector Mohan Singh said, “The three women drowned while attempting to rescue Ravi after he entered deep water.”

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. Police recovered all four of them and took them to the Sarmathura Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead.

Police handed over the bodies to their family members after post-mortem examinations.