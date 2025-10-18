Over 88,000 KGBV girls participate in awareness prog under Mission Shakti

: As a part of Mission Shakti campaign, programmes were organised in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state under the theme ‘Light the Diyas for Mission Shakti’ to boost the confidence and creativity of over 88,000 girls.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said that Mission Shakti has become a mass movement for women empowerment in the state. These messages, emblazoned with lamps at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, are not merely celebrations but a ray of awareness, self-confidence, and change in society.

A message of safety and assistance reaches every girl child

Girls decorated key helpline numbers like 1090, 1098, and 112 with lamps, ensuring these messages of safety and assistance reach every girl child. School campuses were illuminated with rangolis, Mission Shakti logos, and inspiring slogans for women empowerment.

By incorporating messages like “Women are Power” and “Safety is My Right” into rangoli and lamps, girls presented a bright symbol of an empowered society.

During candle marches at various KGBVs across the state, girls held placards with messages related to Mission Shakti and reiterated their commitment to women empowerment.

Meanwhile, director general of School Education, Uttar Pradesh, Monica Rani, said that this Mission Shakti initiative has instilled a culture of empathy and safety alongside education in schools. These lamps lit by daughters on the occasion of Diwali symbolise women’s dignity and self-confidence. The Basic Education Department is continuously working to ensure that every girl believes in herself and that society provides her with equal opportunities.