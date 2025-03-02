Painter Awadhesh Misra’s Chaupal: the bridge between the colours of rural and urban lives

A retrospective exhibition Chaupal by senior artist Awadhesh Misra, underway in the state capital, is a collection attractive colours, style and pleasant waves of paintings that bring alive the village life on the canvas. Awadhesh Misra and Prof Mandavi Singh

“The subject of my paintings is not only reflection of rural and urban lifestyles but also brings forward the little stories that happen on every nook corner of the villages of our country. I spent my childhood in a farmer's family in Matha village of Ayodhya where the scarecrow was an essential part of farming activities in every household. Standing in the farms, amidst the greenery of the fields spread far and wide, guarding the fields from unwanted animals since eternity, the scarecrow is the core point of my paintings,” says Mishra.

“The technique, medium and bold strokes of hue that are used reflect his journey as an artist,” said Prof Mandavi Singh, vice chancellor, Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Lucknow, who was the chief guest at the event along with architect Avinash Ghai.

What: Awadhesh Misra's solo painting exhibition Chaupal.

Where: The Centrum, Golf City

Time: 11am-6pm

Date: On till March 10