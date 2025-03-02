Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Painter Awadhesh Misra’s Chaupal: the bridge between the colours of rural and urban lives

ByS Farah Rizvi
Mar 02, 2025 05:35 PM IST

A retrospective exhibition by senior artist Awadhesh Misra, underway in the state capital, is a collection attractive colours, style and lifestyle

A retrospective exhibition Chaupal by senior artist Awadhesh Misra, underway in the state capital, is a collection attractive colours, style and pleasant waves of paintings that bring alive the village life on the canvas.

Awadhesh Misra and Prof Mandavi Singh
Awadhesh Misra and Prof Mandavi Singh

“The subject of my paintings is not only reflection of rural and urban lifestyles but also brings forward the little stories that happen on every nook corner of the villages of our country. I spent my childhood in a farmer's family in Matha village of Ayodhya where the scarecrow was an essential part of farming activities in every household. Standing in the farms, amidst the greenery of the fields spread far and wide, guarding the fields from unwanted animals since eternity, the scarecrow is the core point of my paintings,” says Mishra.

“The technique, medium and bold strokes of hue that are used reflect his journey as an artist,” said Prof Mandavi Singh, vice chancellor, Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Lucknow, who was the chief guest at the event along with architect Avinash Ghai.

What: Awadhesh Misra's solo painting exhibition Chaupal.

Where: The Centrum, Golf City

Time: 11am-6pm

Date: On till March 10

Artwork of Awadhesh Misra's at solo painting exhibition Chaupal
Artwork of Awadhesh Misra's at solo painting exhibition Chaupal

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On