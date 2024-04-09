Pak flexing muscles, cops tracing buffaloes a thing of past now: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday showcased the BJP government as one that has ensured safety on the borders even as he took potshots at the previous government under whose rule cops would be sent to locate buffaloes of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Rampur district on April 9. (PTI photo)

He made the remarks during his election rallies in Rampur and Hapur districts on Tuesday. “In the past, thieves would brazenly steal cows tied outside homes without consequence and police would be mobilised to locate a buffalo belonging to an SP leader from Rampur. At the same time, the farmers received no assistance when their cattle were stolen,” he said in an apparent reference to SP leader Azam Khan.

Pitching Modi government as the one capable of defending the country, he cited the case of Pakistan which he said developed cold feet since the Modi government came to power in the country in 2014. “The same Pakistan that would carry out blasts in India and get away with it now starts issuing clarification even when a firecracker explodes,” Yogi said. Rampur goes to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

“The era of terrorism is over. Formerly, Pakistan’s provocations were met with silence but today, even minor incidents prompt immediate denials from Pakistan. The nation’s stance has evolved significantly, showcasing a resolute response to threats, including swift airstrikes,” he added.

“The NDA alliance secured victories in four out of five assembly seats in Rampur and all elected representatives are actively engaged in implementing developmental initiatives,” Yogi said. The CM announced plans to establish a sugar mill in Rampur in near future.

“Our aim is to foster a prosperous Rampur where fear is nonexistent and mutual respect prevails in the hearts of its inhabitants. No one should dare to encroach upon the land of the underprivileged. Our vision is to cultivate a Rampur where everyone feels valued and secure”, he stated. The CM also addressed another public meeting for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Amroha Kanwar Singh Tanwar.