PCS 2024: Lko students name steadiness, tenacity as success code

Successful UPPCS 2024 examination candidates were unanimous that the key to success was consistency, patience and perseverance. It was daily studies that helped them succeed. Anamika Bajpai (HT Photo)

Pooja Tiwari, an alumna of Lucknow Public School and National PG College secured the 7th rank and was selected for the post of sub divisional magistrate. “My father is a sub-inspector at Ravindra Nagar Police Station in Kushinagar. I credit my success to the unwavering support, guidance, and encouragement from my parents. Instead of collecting excessive study material, I focused on limited and relevant syllabus-based preparation,” said Tiwari.

Anamika Bajpai, a PhD scholar at the social work department of Lucknow University said, “I secured the 14th rank and received a posting as assistant commissioner commercial Tax. This was my second attempt. My father who is a railway cabin master and mother - a homemaker supported me, while my brother took care of all the responsibilities when I was studying. I believe one should not limit themselves at any cost,” said Bajpai.

Preeti Singh, an alumna of the zoology department of Lucknow University, who secured 16th rank and a commercial tax officer’s post said that it was her fourth attempt and she was supported by her family. “I live in a joint family and everybody helped me. I was married in November 2024 while I wrote my exam in December 2024. My husband and in-laws did not put any responsibilities on me. I believe consistency is the key to success,” said Singh.

Akshay Kumar, a resident of Prayagraj, who secured the 12th rank and a treasury officer’s post said that it was his fourth attempt. “I cleared DSCCIL conducted by Railways in 2022. My father is a clerk at SGPGI while mother is a homemaker. I used to manage my job and study 8-9 hours daily which helped me achieve success,” said Kumar, who completed school at Lucknow Public School.