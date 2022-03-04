Pharma firm employee found dead in Unnao district, cops suspect suicide

The body of a pharmaceuticals firm worker was found hanging from a tree on a deserted stretch in Unnao district on Wednesday, police officials said on Thursday.

The victim, Ved Prakash, 28, was missing for the last two days and the police said his motorcycle and other belongings were found near the body.

The police said the postmortem examination indicated that the victim died due to hanging which hinted towards suicide theory. However, victim’s family members suspect foul play.

The victim was a resident of Sahjanpur village under Banthra police station on the city’s outskirts. His brother Ravi Prakash Pal lodged the report with the Banthra police station on Tuesday after Ved didn’t return home for more than 12 hours. Ved’s body was later found hanging from a tree near Behta Mujawar area of Unnao along the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Monday. His identity was known next day after his family members arrived to identify the body.

Banthra police inspector, Ajay Pratap Singh said the police scanned the CCTVs installed on the expressway and found Ved had travelled on it. He said investigations revealed that Ved crossed Kakori toll plaza of the expressway on Monday night and was seen returning on Tuesday early morning.

“He went missing few hours after the victim was spotted returning towards Lucknow on his motorcycle. The mystery behind his death would be resolved after ascertaining reason behind his visit to Agra.